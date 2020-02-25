Disney serving Impossible burger at resorts, cruise line

Mickey approves of the Impossible burger.

Continue Reading Below

Disney will now serve plant-based menu items from Impossible Foods, the maker of beef and pork products that look and taste like real meat, at its resorts and on the Disney Cruise Line, the companies announced Tuesday.

The partnership comes on the heels of Disney’s announcing plans last year to bulk up its plant-based food options at table-service dining restaurants at its U.S. theme parks like Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

IMPOSSIBLE FOODS CEO'S FIRST JOB? SERVING UP SLOPPY JOES AND CLEANING GREASE

New menu items include the Petit Impossible Burger, a meatless patty made with guacamole and pepper jack cheese; the Impossible Cheeseburger Mac and Cheese; and an Impossible Meatball submarine sandwich. Guests can get the Impossible Burger at Tony’s Town Square Restaurant in Magic Kingdom Park and Smokejumpers Grill in Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort this spring.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS WALT DISNEY COMPANY 131.05 -1.96 -1.47%

Disney is one of the biggest food partners for Impossible Foods, which rolled out the Impossible Burger at Burger Kings nationwide last year. It announced an Impossible sausage breakfast sandwich at the chain in January with its plant-based pork following the success of its meatless Whopper.

BURGER KING LAUNCHES MEATLESS IMPOSSIBLE SAUSAGE BREAKFAST SANDWICH

The California-based company, a competitor of Beyond Meat, has also beefed up its presence at grocery stores across Southern California and on the East Coast giving consumers access to cooking with plant-based meat at home.

The plant-based market has grown 11 percent in the past year, bringing the total plant-based market value to $4.5 billion, according to the Plant-Based Foods Association.

Currently, more than 400 plant-based dishes are available at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, and the theme park giant will unveil more at Disneyland in the spring.

FANS REACT TO DISNEYLAND TICKET PRICE INCREASE: 'I WILL NOT BE GOING THERE'

“We are thrilled to be working with Disney,” said Dennis Woodside, president of Impossible Foods, in a statement. “The millions of park-goers who visit Disney Parks and Resorts and sail on Disney Cruise Line each year – including those who are reducing their impact on the environment by eating less meat – will now be able to order the Impossible Burger and other delicious dishes made with our plant-based meat. We look forward to the exciting opportunities ahead with this new relationship.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS