Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Money

Fans react to Disneyland ticket price increase: ‘I will not be going there’

There were mixed reactions

By FOXBusiness
close
Disney will begin taking reservations for its Star Wars Starcruiser hotel later this year. FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone with more. video

Disney opening Star Wars hotel in Florida

Disney will begin taking reservations for its Star Wars Starcruiser hotel later this year. FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone with more.

Disneyland on Tuesday announced it would, once again, raise ticket prices for its parks and attractions, pushing past the $200 mark for some one- and two-day passes for the first time.

Continue Reading Below

Fans on social media had mixed reactions:

“Seriously @Disney? Are you out of your minds?” one fan wrote on Twitter. “I will never go to Disney park again. $209 to stand in lines & be with a million people in a small park? No thanks - guess they don’t make enough on the rest of the overpriced stuff.”

“I just read on facebook that the ticket price for Disney Land jumped up to $200 per person for one day,” another user complained. “So I know I will not be going there.”

Not everyone was up in arms, however.

“It’s that time again where Disney increases the price of tickets and annual passes,” wrote one fan. “While I wish they didn’t increase their prices, I’ll forever renew.”

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business. FOX Business also reached out to the Disney Parks Moms Panel, which offers tips and insight from experienced park-goers, but the group did not immediately respond.

CALIFORNIA SCHOOL FINED FOR SCREENING DISNEY'S 'LION KING'

The park also announced a new tier system that operates according to peak days and seasons. On non-peak days, a one-day, one-park ticket will remain at the standard $104 price, but on weekends or holidays, which are typically busier days for the parks, patrons will have to pay up to 5 percent more with prices ranging from $114 to $154.

DISNEY SUED FOR USING THESE THREE WORDS ON ‘FROZEN 2’ MERCH

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
DISWALT DISNEY COMPANY141.85+0.84+0.60%

Park-hopper tickets, on the other hand, will cost up to $209. These passes allow guests to visit both Disneyland Park and the neighboring California Adventure Park. For multiday tickets, prices will range from $235 for a two-day pass to $415 for a five-day pass.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Disneyland’s MaxPass, which lets patrons reserve rides digitally, will also tick up by $5.

Prices also increased just over a year ago when Disneyland opened the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction in Anaheim.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS