Disneyland’s $1.9B expansion plan approved by Anaheim City Council

Disney received final approval on Tuesday to move forward with its nearly $2 billion expansion plan for its Disneyland theme park in California.

The Anaheim City Council said the company’s proposal – called "DisneylandForward" – received its second unanimous approval from all seven members.

The plan "shifts development amounts already approved by the city to other land Disney now operates on," the city council said.

The zoning changes Disney sought for the project "would allow for the building of additional theme park and other visitor attractions in Anaheim," according to the council.

"I’m grateful the city council agrees and voted to work with us on this legacy project that will set up Disneyland Resort and the City of Anaheim for an incredibly bright future," Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock said in a Disney Parks blog post.

With the expansion plan, Disney will put $1.9 billion toward the California resort in a 10-year span.

