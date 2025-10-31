Disney channels go dark on YouTube TV as contract talks fail

Disney programming, including ESPN, ABC and FX channels, were pulled from Google’s YouTube TV platform after the companies failed to negotiate contract terms.

YouTube TV said in a post on X that, despite its "best efforts," it wasn't able to reach a fair deal with Disney by Thursday's deadline, meaning customers would no longer be able to access Disney's treasure trove of college and pro sports, sitcoms and dramas in their library.

One of the issues at the center of the spate was the fees Disney is seeking from YouTube TV to carry its channels.

DISNEY RAISING PRICES FOR STREAMING SERVICES

YouTube argued that it has been advocating for "fair pricing" and that the company will not agree to terms that it believes would disadvantage its members, YouTube TV said in a post on X.

The company said in a separate statement on its website that it is "proposing costly economic terms" that would raise prices for YouTube TV customers and give them fewer choices.

YouTube said Disney's move to suspend its content on the platform "directly harms our subscribers while benefiting their own live TV products, including Hulu + Live TV and Fubo."

AMAZON TO SHUT DOWN STREAMING APP, MOVING CONTENT TO PRIME VIDEO PLATFORM

A Disney spokesperson laid blame on YouTube TV, telling FOX Business that "YouTube TV has chosen to deny their subscribers the content they value most by refusing to pay fair rates for our channels, including ESPN and ABC." Disney said that this includes a "lineup in live sports – anchored by the NFL, NBA, and college football, with 13 of the top 25 college teams playing this weekend."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 111.84 +1.60 +1.45% GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 281.48 +6.91 +2.52%

"With a $3 trillion market cap, Google is using its market dominance to eliminate competition and undercut the industry-standard terms we’ve successfully negotiated with every other distributor," the spokesperson said. "We know how frustrating this is for YouTube TV subscribers and remain committed to working toward a resolution as quickly as possible."

AMAZON PRIME MEMBERS BRACE FOR STICK STOCK AS ANALYSTS PREDICT IMMINENT PRICE HIKE

Meanwhile, YouTube said it is continuing to urge Disney "constructively to reach a fair agreement" that will restore their network on YouTube TV and that if nothing is resolved for an extended period of time, it will offer subscribers a $20 credit.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This is the second recent battle YouTube TV has been involved in. Earlier this month, TelevisaUnivision CEO Daniel Alegre accused Google of being "tone-deaf" for dropping Univision from YouTube TV and urged the tech giant to restore its access. Univision was dropped from YouTube TV after the parties did not reach a deal on a new contract.

Viewers who watch YouTube TV’s main bundle will not have access to Univision and will be required to pay an additional $14.99 per month on top of the $82.99 for the service, a move Alegre dubbed a "Hispanic tax."