Amazon to shut down streaming app, moving content to Prime Video platform

Amazon’s ad-supported Freevee app will shut down soon, with its content slated to move onto the company’s Prime Video platform.

Freevee "will be accessible until August 2025," Freevee said in a message displayed within its free streaming service app.

The ad-supported service currently hosts a plethora of movies, television shows and "live 24/7 entertainment channels," as well as FreeVee Originals like "Jury Duty" and "Bosch: Legacy."

The message told users to "continue watching your favorite Freevee Originals and our library of hit movies, shows, and live TV on Prime Video for free, no subscription needed."

Amazon has operated the free streaming service app since 2019.

Prime Video will become the "new exclusive home for Freevee TV shows, movies and Live TV" once August rolls around, the Freevee message indicated.

Amazon had previously indicated late last year that it would phase out Freevee branding.

"There will be no change to the content available to Prime members, and a vast offering of free streaming content will still be accessible for non-Prime members, including select Originals from Amazon MGM Studios, a variety of licensed movies and series, and a broad library of FAST channels – all available on Prime Video," an Amazon spokesperson told FOX Business on Thursday.

The company said in November it aimed to "deliver a simpler viewing experience for customers" with the move, according to Deadline.

Amazon has been increasing Prime Video’s offerings over the years and, in early 2024, started charging customers an additional fee to watch on the platform ad-free.

Prime video competes with Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+ and other popular streaming platforms.