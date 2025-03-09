Disney reveals details for new theme park rides based on beloved franchises

Disney revealed new details about two rides coming soon to Walt Disney World on Saturday, drawing inspiration from two of their most beloved 21st century movie franchises.

A new Cars attraction at Magic Kingdom will feature off-road vehicles to simulate the feeling of "racing over rocky terrain, ascending to mountain peaks, and dodging around geysers," according to the Disney Parks Blog. To do this, Disney Imagineers traveled to the Arizona desert to race around on a dirt track.

"We’re using a customized production vehicle," Imagineer Michael Hundgen said during The Future of World-Building at a Disney panel at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas. "It has sensors all over it, and we’re taking it for test drives on our dirt track to gather data on how the vehicle responds to different terrain. This is where we turn that feeling we want into real-world engineering."

Along with video of the racetrack testing, Disney Parks Blog also shared an illustration of what the ride vehicles will look like, complete with faces of well-known characters, larger wheels and large headlights.

A Monsters, Inc. coaster is going to be the featured ride in a new land inspired by the movies at Hollywood Studios. On Saturday, Disney shared a video of the "first-ever vertical lift" in one of its parks that will take riders up to the company's "first-ever suspended coaster" as they "zoom into the door vault."

"I can tell you that everyone at Pixar is excited about how this is coming together," Pixar Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter said. "It really is like a dream come true for us."

"We’re so excited about the boundless future in front of us as we use new technology to tell the next generation of Disney stories," Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro said on Saturday.

Disney has not announced when either ride will open, but when they were announced back in August 2024, D’Amaro said that "dirt is moving."