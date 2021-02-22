Expand / Collapse search
NYC movie theaters to reopen next month in latest step toward normalcy

Starting March 5, theaters can reopen at 25 percent capacity or a maximum of 50 people per screening

Lights, masks, action!

Movie theaters can reopen in New York City at limited capacities next month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday, in the latest step back to normalcy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting March 5, theaters can reopen at 25 percent capacity or a maximum of 50 people per screening, whichever is lower, Cuomo announced during a telephone press briefing.

Masks are mandatory, and seating will be assigned with social-distancing in mind, the governor added.

And beginning March 15, wedding and catering halls can resume operations at 50 percent capacity, or up to 150 occupants, Cuomo said.

With the rollout of the vaccine ongoing, Cuomo in recent weeks has announced phased reopenings of restaurants for indoor dining, as well as amusement parks.

To read more from The New York Post, click here.