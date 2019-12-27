Top 5 presents regifted this holiday season

We might not always get exactly what we want for Christmas.

Continue Reading Below

Instead of returning unwanted items, giftees often turn to the unspoken, sometimes shamed method of regifting.

Personal Creations, a personalized retail company, said 21 percent of gift receivers will choose to regift an unwanted present.

FOX Business’ Mike Gunzelman, on "FBN:am," asked pedestrians in New York City about their regifting tendencies. A majority said they either regifted or received a regift this year and in the past.

“I got a book where someone else’s name was written upfront,” a pedestrian said. “It was from my father, so I wasn’t too happy.”

Others said they’ve regifted items like candles, Christmas mugs and even a Roomba vacuum.

MILLENNIALS EXCHANGING, SHOPPING BOOSTS POST-HOLIDAY SALES NUMBERS

According to Personal Creations, these are the five most commonly regifted items:

5. Appliances

4. Electronics

3. Beauty Products

THE FIVE BEST RECORD-BREAKING, CHART-TOPPING ALBUMS OF THE DECADE

2. Clothing and Accessories

1. Houseware

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

According to the Wall Street Journal, there should be no embarrassment attached to regifting.

After analyzing extensive behavioral research, based on encouraging participants to break the taboo of regifting, it turns out they said, “the feared offense looks more imagined than real.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

If someone else will enjoy a gift that you’re not crazy about, then pass it on.