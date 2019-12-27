Top 5 presents regifted this holiday season
"The feared offense looks more imagined than real” according to behavioral research
We might not always get exactly what we want for Christmas.
Continue Reading Below
Instead of returning unwanted items, giftees often turn to the unspoken, sometimes shamed method of regifting.
Personal Creations, a personalized retail company, said 21 percent of gift receivers will choose to regift an unwanted present.
FOX Business’ Mike Gunzelman, on "FBN:am," asked pedestrians in New York City about their regifting tendencies. A majority said they either regifted or received a regift this year and in the past.
“I got a book where someone else’s name was written upfront,” a pedestrian said. “It was from my father, so I wasn’t too happy.”
Others said they’ve regifted items like candles, Christmas mugs and even a Roomba vacuum.
MILLENNIALS EXCHANGING, SHOPPING BOOSTS POST-HOLIDAY SALES NUMBERS
According to Personal Creations, these are the five most commonly regifted items:
5. Appliances
4. Electronics
3. Beauty Products
THE FIVE BEST RECORD-BREAKING, CHART-TOPPING ALBUMS OF THE DECADE
2. Clothing and Accessories
1. Houseware
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
According to the Wall Street Journal, there should be no embarrassment attached to regifting.
After analyzing extensive behavioral research, based on encouraging participants to break the taboo of regifting, it turns out they said, “the feared offense looks more imagined than real.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
If someone else will enjoy a gift that you’re not crazy about, then pass it on.