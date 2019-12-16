The five best record-breaking, chart-topping albums of the decade

As we’re reminiscing on all the last decade had to offer, chart-topping music and iconic artists certainly come to mind.

The Associated Press Music (AP) ranked the best albums of the decade, with Grammy award-winner “Queen” Beyoncé taking two of the top spots.

Other decorated, powerhouse artists like Rihanna and Adele accompany her at the top with albums that made big waves in the industry.

Here are AP’s top-five best albums of the decade:

Beyoncé, “Lemonade”

Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” took the top spot for No. 1 album of the decade.

With songs like “Formation,” “Sorry” and “Hold Up,” Queen Bey encapsulated listeners with songs about her personal life, marriage, motherhood and black pride.

In April 2016, music analytics company BuzzAngle reported more than 439,000 copies of “Lemonade” were sold within the first five days of release.

In 2010, Beyoncé won a record six Grammy’s in one night for hits including fan-favorite “Single Ladies,” entering the decade already on top.

Rihanna, “ANTI”

Rihanna released her eighth studio-recorded album, “ANTI,” in 2016, arguably the best album of her career.

Hits like “Work,” “Love on the Brain” and “Needed Me” are featured on the album, which took four years to perfect.

The album had a slow start with a low-charting debut but found redemption in high streaming numbers. According to streaming service Tidal, the album was downloaded more than 484,000 times within days of release.

Since the beginning of her successful career in 2005, Rihanna has been a nonstop chart-topper. According to AP, she knows “how to pick a hit, record it and make it sound better than any other artist could.”

Beyoncé, “Beyoncé”

On her self-titled album “Beyonce,” the singer released mega-hits like “Drunk in Love” and “XO.”

The album broke iTunes sales records, surpassing one million copies sold in six days, according to Reuters. The album was an unanticipated surprise for fans.

Adele, “21”

Adele’s “21” had listeners crying, sobbing and mourning in the best way.

The 2010 successor to breakthrough album “Hometown Glory” matched Adele’s originality and powerhouse vocals with tracks including “Rolling in the Deep,” “Someone Like You” and “Turning Tables.”

Instant hit ballad “Someone Like You” took a big leap on Billboard’s Hot 100 in September 2011. According to Billboard, the track jumped from No. 19 to No. 1 and sold more than 275,000 downloads in one week.

Kendrick Lamar, “good kid, m.A.A.d city”

Kendrick Lamar rose to stardom in the last decade with several popular hit albums and artistic singles.

Lamar’s “good kid, m.A.A.d city” forces listeners to “do better and try harder,” AP said. His poetic musicianship speaks to topics of “blackness, street life and self-worth.”

The album features hits like “m.A.A.d city,” “Poetic Justice” and “Backseat Freestyle.” According to Billboard, “good kid, m.A.A.d city” surpassed the million-sold mark less than a year after its October 2012 release.