Dick's Sporting Goods doubles down on holiday shopping with 10 days of Black Friday

Dick's Sporting Goods is betting big on the holidays this year.

In a move to capitalize on increased holiday shopping traffic and allow for a safe shopping experience the largest US-based sporting retailer is offering 10 days of Black Friday, beginning next Wednesday, Nov. 18.

“This year, Dick's wants to make sure everyone has access to the best deals of the season for more than just one day,” Ed Plummer, Dick's senior vice president and chief marketing officer, told FOX Business. “Ten days of Black Friday allows us to avoid creating the traditional ‘door-buster rush’ synonymous with Black Friday in order to help ensure a safe shopping experience this holiday season.”

Some of the top promotions this year are contingent on pandemic lifestyle trends, like outdoor and at-home fitness items, which have been among the most popular categories since the spring. Among the major sales featured is a $1,200 discount on SOLE cardio equipment, 50% off Prince Tournament 6800 indoor table tennis tables and up to $200 off Schwinn exercise bikes.

“While many people are not working out in traditional gym settings nearly as frequently, we anticipate these will be hot categories for holiday shoppers as people continue to place importance on finding ways to spend time outdoors and be active in and around their home,” Plummer said.

Dick's has also seen a shift toward consumers purchasing more athletic apparel, as more people spend time working and exercising from home. The company anticipates that these trends will continue through the holiday season.

The e-commerce boom has also benefited retailers like Dick's that offer pandemic amenities, such as sporting equipment and active lifestyle apparel, as brick-and-mortar stores have been shuttered by global lockdowns and restrictions.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Dick's has added millions of first-time customers as well, mostly through its e-commerce platform. In fact, at the onset of the pandemic, e-commerce ticked up 194% when all stores remained closed.

“We’re now able to market to them during the holiday season, showcasing the wide range of products we offer,” Plummer added.

Despite the traction gained through its digital platform, Dick’s still heavily relies on in-person traffic. Once stores reopened in June, the retailer comped positive double-digit brick-and-mortar store comps in June and July.

Now Dick's is positioned to take on the upcoming traffic, whether online, curbside pickup or in-stores. The company has also hired additional workers to fulfill curbside pickup and ship-from-store orders at 800 of its stores nationwide.

"For the first time, we are extending our deals and making it easier than ever for our customers to get the best gifts for everyone on their list, with flexible pickup and fast shipping to help them alleviate unwanted stress and large crowds,” Dick’s Sporting Goods President Lauren Hobart said in the announcement.

