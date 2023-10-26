7 budgeting tips for your destination wedding day

Has it always been your dream to say "I do" with a backdrop of crystal clear blue water with your toes in the sand or on a mountain peak surrounded by nature?

Then a destination wedding is going to be the way to go.

When people think of destination weddings, they often think of an exotic location, but technically speaking, any destination outside a couple's hometown is considered a destination wedding.

Destination weddings generally cost more than hometown weddings, mostly because of the extra travel costs. The average cost of a destination wedding is $35,000, according to Brides.com.

Your budgeting process is going to look a little bit different for a destination wedding versus a hometown wedding. Here are tips to help you financially plan for your dream destination wedding.

The date of your wedding can help you save big Keep it intimate Take extra destination wedding costs into account Create a budget early Choose your venue carefully Hire a wedding planner Get a travel rewards credit card

1. The date of your wedding can help you save big

When choosing a date for your wedding, take into account that certain seasons are going to be more expensive than others. Similarly, getting married during the week instead of on the weekend can also save you money.

Choosing to have your wedding during a less expensive season and picking a weekday instead of a weekend can help offset the extra costs of a destination wedding. Since everyone will be traveling to your wedding and taking days off of work anyway, it shouldn't necessarily be a problem that the wedding is during the week instead of the weekend.

2. Keep it intimate

Another way to save money for a destination wedding is by keeping it intimate. This could happen anyway because some on the invite list may not be able to travel for your wedding.

The number of guests you have at your wedding is a big factor in the final cost. Keeping the wedding intimate can greatly lower your overall costs.

3. Take extra destination wedding costs into account

When putting your budget together, take into account the extra costs involved with a destination wedding. For example, one of the biggest additional costs is going to be travel costs like airfare, accommodations and transportation once you reach the destination.

Normally, the guests will have to cover their own transportation and lodging costs, and you'll have to cover your own costs to get to the destination.

Often times, you can book a set of rooms near each other in a hotel where you and your guests can all stay. Sometimes, hotels will offer a discounted rate when renting out a block of rooms.

When choosing a venue for your wedding, consider a destination where you can have your wedding and your honeymoon in once place. This will not only save you the stress of more travel after your destination wedding, but it will also save you money. Many times, resorts will offer a discount, free stay or wedding package if you stay a certain number of days at the property.

4. Create a budget early

Start creating your budget for your destination wedding as early as possible so that you know exactly how much money you have to spend.

A year in advance is typically a good time to start establishing your budget. Don't forget to plan for emergencies that can arise during wedding planning. These unavoidable emergency expenses can often put people over their original budget.

When creating your budget and choosing your wedding destination, keep in mind that the price is going to vary depending on where it is, even within the United States.

5. Choose your venue carefully

One of the first steps to make in wedding planning is choosing your venue. A venue is going to be one of your highest expenses, so you'll want to have that picked out far in advance. Additionally, you'll need to book your venue to secure your desired wedding date.

Consider a wedding venue that has a lot of natural beauty to it, so you can save on the cost of decorations. With destination weddings, it can be beneficial to book a resort, where the ceremony, reception and lodging for you and your guests will all be in one place.

6. Hire a wedding planner

Most people planning destination weddings opt for a wedding planner. While this can be expensive, it can remove a lot of the wedding planning stress.

7. Get a travel rewards credit card

Get a travel rewards credit card before your wedding and make all wedding and everyday purchases on the card. This will help you rack up points that you can then use to cover all or part of your airfare and hotel stay during your wedding.