Denny’s offers weekly free delivery for the rest of 2020

Denny’s is offering the chance for its "Denny's Rewards" members to receive free meal delivery for the rest of 2020 through its Denny’s on Demand Platform, the company announced on Monday.

Between July 27 and Aug. 9, members who place an order will receive a weekly coupon via email that can be redeemed once a week until the end of the year. Non-"Denny's Rewards" members can take advantage of the limited-time offer if they enroll before Aug. 9.

The coupons will be sent out on a weekly basis through January 3, 2021 every Monday starting on Aug. 10. Coupons are valid for seven days and have a $10 purchase minimum. Customers can only use these coupons at participating locations where delivery is available.

"Over the past several months as in-restaurant dining has been in a state of change due to COVID-19, we have seen higher instances of our guests opting for Denny's comfort food via delivery," Denny’s Chief Brand Officer John Dillon shared in a statement. "We want to be able to serve our guests in a myriad of different ways, be it in-restaurant, pickup or delivery, and being able to alleviate delivery fees through the end of the year, is a perfect way to thank our guests for sticking with us during the recent challenging times."

Denny’s, like many restaurant chains in the country, have experienced a decline in sales since the coronavirus was categorized at the pandemic level by the Wolrd Health Organization in March.

In the first-quarter of 2020, the company’s domestic system-wide same-store sales decreased by 6.3 percent while total operating revenue was at $96.7 million.

“While the Denny's brand had a positive start to the year delivering solid sales results through February, the dramatic and sudden impact of COVID-19 and related restrictive government mandates weighed on the final weeks of the fiscal first quarter,” Denny’s CEO John Miller said in the chain’s first-quarter earnings report for 2020. “Despite this unprecedented challenge, we and our franchise partners adapted quickly with a primary focus on further protecting our guests, restaurant teams, employees, and suppliers through enhanced health and safety training and protocols.”

He added that Denny’s implemented streamlined menus, curbside service programs and shareable family meal packs while restaurant operations were limited by government shelter-in-place mandates.

The weekly free delivery offer is the company's latest strategy to boost sales while the country is still in various stages of reopenings.

Denny’s is scheduled to share its second-quarter results on Tuesday, July 28. Investors can listen in to the call at 4:30 p.m. EST via the company’s webcast.

