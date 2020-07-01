Expand / Collapse search
Denny's plans to hire 10,000 restaurant employees by end of 2020

Positions include sanitation specialist, a job created by the pandemic

Denny's plans to hire 10,000 restaurant employees at both company and franchise locations by the end of 2020, the company announced Wednesday.

"With more and more of our restaurants reopening, Denny's is poised for growth," Denny's Corporation CEO John Miller said in a statement. "Guests are once again walking through our doors, and to meet this demand, support our franchisees and ensure the best dining experience possible, we and our franchisees will be hiring thousands of new Denny's employees across the nation."

A Denny's restaurant is seen April 28, 2016 in Portland, Maine. (Getty Images)

Positions are available for restaurant managers, cooks, servers, hosts and sanitation specialists, a new position at every Denny's restaurant.

Denny's franchisees set the pay in their restaurants.

