Denny's to join Facebook ad boycott starting July 1

Breakfast favorite Denny's said Monday it will pause paid advertising on Facebook as part of the #StopHateForProfit boycott organized by civil rights groups.

"As America's Diner, we offer an inclusive and welcoming environment where all people can enjoy a nice meal and we strongly oppose hate speech of any kind," Denny's said in a statement. "It is our belief that Facebook has not done enough to address this important issue on its platform and we are calling on Facebook to make positive changes to its process for combatting hate speech and disinformation."

Denny's ad pause will kick in on Wednesday.

Patreon, a website that allows artists and other creators to fund their work with the help of paying patrons, also said Monday it would join the #StopHateForProfit boycott.

"Until significant action is taken by Facebook, we will be removing all ads on Facebook and Instagram, effective immediately," Patreon said in a statement.

Facebook, the largest social media platform in the world, owns Instagram.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is losing billions in personal wealth because of companies like Verizon, Coca-Cola and, reportedly, Pepsi are suspending Facebook ads.

