Delta uniform policy change takes effect as airline reeling from Palestinian flag pin controversy

Delta Air Lines has a new uniform policy for staff days after a social media post and a response from the airline sparked outrage.

Starting on Monday, Delta is only allowing staff members to wear U.S. flags on uniforms, the airline confirmed to FOX Business. The change comes after a July 9 social media post featuring two flight attendants wearing pins depicting the Palestinian flag, which made some Jewish passengers feel unsafe amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

"Since 2001 we take our shoes off in every airport because a terrorist attack in US soil," X user @iliketeslas posted in a message that included images of two flight attendants. "Now imagine getting into a @Delta flight and seeing workers with Hamas badges in the air. What do you do?"

Delta's initial response to the passenger's post drew ire from the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which captured a screenshot of it before it was deleted.

"I hear you as I'd be terrified as well, personally," the since-deleted @Delta response said the following morning. "Our employees reflect our culture and we do not take it lightly when our policy is not being followed."

CAIR quickly called for the airline to apologize.

"Whether this racist post on Delta’s X account was approved or unauthorized, Delta must apologize and take steps to educate its employees about this type of dangerous anti-Palestinian racism," @CAIRNational posted. "Bigotry against Palestinian-Americans is absolutely out of control in workplaces and at schools – and it must stop."

Delta has since apologized for the post.

"On Wednesday, we removed a reply that was not in line with our values," Delta said on X. "We strive for an environment of inclusivity and respect for all, in our communities & our planes. The employee responsible no longer supports Delta’s social channels. We apologize for this hurtful post."

The airline said pins representing countries and nationalities of the world had previously been permitted.

"We are proud of our diverse base of employees and customers and the foundation of our brand, which is to connect the world and provide a premium experience," Delta said of the pin policy shift. "We are taking this step to help ensure a safe, comfortable and welcoming environment for all."

Delta has been in touch and offered support to the photographed flight attendants, adding that "contrary to further chatter on social media platforms, neither has been terminated."