Delta opens NYC's 'newest attraction' offering fine dining, relaxation pods in airport lounge

If kicking off travel means relaxation and luxury to you, you might want to begin your vacation at John F. Kennedy Airport's new Delta One Lounge.

The "first of its kind, larger than any Delta Sky Club" is opening between Concourses A and B in Terminal 4 on Wednesday. The facility, measuring more than 39,000 square feet, offers passengers fine dining and spa-like treatments, the airline said in a news release.

"It’s a new era for Delta – this Lounge is raising the bar across the board, from the amenities to the food and beverage offerings to the level of personalized service," Claude Roussel, vice president of Delta Sky Clubs and Lounge Experience, said in a statement. "We want our guests to feel the difference here; moreover, we want them to feel welcomed and valued from the moment they step through the door."

Delta calls the lounge New York City's "newest attraction," adding that those who step inside will forget that they are in an airport.

There is a premium bar, a 140-seat restaurant, a market, a bakery, an art gallery, a fireplace lounge, relaxation pods and an outdoor terrace, among other amenities.

Although the Big Apple was the first to get a Delta One Lounge, Los Angeles International and Boston Logan International will get their own versions later this year, Delta said.

As for who can access the lounge? Departing or arriving Delta One passengers on the same day as their travel, Delta 360 members flying first class, and those flying first class or business class on connecting flights with partnering airlines such as Air France, LATAM, KLM, Korean Air and Virgin Atlantic.

On opening day, June 26, the JFK Delta One Lounge is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Regular daily operating hours will be 4:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Last month, J.D. Power announced that Delta Air Lines earned the highest customer satisfaction rating in the first and business segments of the 2024 North America Airline Satisfaction Study. It also notched the highest customer satisfaction ranking in the premium economy segment for the second year in a row, according to the survey.

