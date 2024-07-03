Delta flight from Detroit to the Netherlands diverted over spoiled food

A Delta flight from Detroit to Amsterdam was diverted early Wednesday morning after passengers consumed spoiled food.

"Delta flight 136 from Detroit to Amsterdam diverted to New York’s JFK early Wednesday morning after reports that a portion of the Main Cabin in-flight meal service were spoiled," a Delta spokesperson said in a statement to FOX Business.

Flight crews consulted with medical experts, who recommended the diversion to New York.

The flight, which had 277 passengers on board, landed safely at John F. Kennedy International Airport at 4 a.m. It had left from Detroit Metro Airport at 10:51 p.m. Tuesday for what was supposed to be a seven-hour overseas trip, according to FlightAware.

After landing, medical crews met the aircraft to treat any affected passengers and crew members, Delta said.

The airline's food safety team has communicated with its suppliers to isolate the product and launch an investigation into what happened.

"This is not the service Delta is known for and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travels," Delta said.

It is not yet known how many passengers consumed the spoiled food, and Delta did not say what type of symptoms they were experiencing.