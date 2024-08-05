Expand / Collapse search
Delta Air Lines
Published

Delta plane turns around over Atlantic following lightning strike

Delta Flight 112 was traveling from Boston to Rome

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joins 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast' to discuss the investigation into Delta Air Lines following the CrowdStrike outage, President Biden's exit from the 2024 race and JD Vance's 'childless' comments.

Pete Buttigieg: We are investigating with an eye toward accountability over Delta breakdown

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joins 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast' to discuss the investigation into Delta Air Lines following the CrowdStrike outage, President Biden's exit from the 2024 race and JD Vance's 'childless' comments.

A Delta Airlines plane traveling from Boston to Rome was forced to turn around over the Atlantic Ocean after its crew reported a lightning strike, the Federal Aviation Administration says. 

The aircraft – an Airbus A330 – was flying in an area east of Cape Cod when it switched course Sunday night, according to flight-tracking data from the website FlightAware. 

"Delta Air Lines Flight 112 returned to and landed safely at Boston Logan International Airport around 7:20 p.m. local time on Sunday, August 4, after the crew reported a lightning strike following departure," the FAA told FOX Business in a statement. "The FAA will investigate." 

The FAA added that its regulations "require that commercial aircraft be designed to withstand lightning strikes." 

DELTA CEO SAYS CROWDSTRIKE OUTAGE COST AIRLINE HALF A BILLION DOLLARS 

Delta Air Lines Airbus A330 plane flying

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A330 aircraft, shown here, was diverted back to Boston on Sunday, Aug. 4, following a lightning strike. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via / Getty Images)

A Delta Air Lines spokesperson told FOX Business that the flight "returned to BOS out of an abundance of caution after encountering lightning."  

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 38.56 -1.27 -3.19%

DELTA FLIGHT FROM DETROIT TO THE NETHERLANDS DIVERTED OVER SPOILED FOOD 

Delta customers at help counter amid outage

Delta Air Lines tells FOX Business that "the safety of our customers and people remains Delta’s most important priority." (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via / Getty Images)

"The flight landed safely and without further incident," the spokesperson said. "We are working to get our customers to their final destination as quickly as possible, and we apologize for the delay in their travel. The safety of our customers and people remains Delta’s most important priority." 

Delta Airbus A330-300

Delta Air Lines says the Airbus A330 landed without incident. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via / Getty Images)

The lightning strike follows one that happened in April this year involving a Delta plane that was traveling from New York City to Atlanta. 