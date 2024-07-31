Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Delta Air Lines
Published

Delta CEO says CrowdStrike outage cost airline half a billion dollars

CrowdStrike outage stemmed from a faulty software update

close
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joins 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast' to discuss the investigation into Delta Air Lines following the CrowdStrike outage, President Biden's exit from the 2024 race and JD Vance's 'childless' comments. video

Pete Buttigieg: We are investigating with an eye toward accountability over Delta breakdown

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joins 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast' to discuss the investigation into Delta Air Lines following the CrowdStrike outage, President Biden's exit from the 2024 race and JD Vance's 'childless' comments.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said on Wednesday that the massive CrowdStrike tech outage that disrupted operations cost the airline $500 million.

Bastian pegged the negative impact that the carrier faced at "half a billion dollars in five days."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"We’re not looking to wipe them out, but we’re looking to make certain that we get compensated however they decide to for what they cost us," he said during an appearance on CNBC.

Delta customers at help counter amid outage

People looking for missing bags wait in line to speak with Delta Air Lines baggage in the Delta baggage claim area at Los Angeles International Airport on July 24, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

He linked the $500 million hit to both lost revenue and compensation the carrier doled out to "take care of our customers" during the disruptions.

The CrowdStrike outage, which started on July 19 with a faulty software update, hit Delta hard. It also impacted many other companies in various sectors worldwide.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Breck Dumas contributed to this report.