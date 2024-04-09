Delta flight declares emergency due to suspected lightning strike, lands safely in Atlanta

A Delta Air Lines flight from New York City to Atlanta had two unrelated emergencies declared before safely landing Tuesday morning.

Delta flight 1192 left LaGuardia Airport at 6:56 a.m. ET. During the flight, an emergency was declared out of an abundance of caution for a suspected lightning strike hitting the plane, a Delta spokesman confirmed to FOX Business.

The airline spokesman said aircraft are built to handle severe weather conditions, and the emergency was declared to give ground crews at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport a heads-up so the plane could be inspected upon arrival.

A non-related passenger medical issue resulted in a second emergency being declared during the flight.

The Airbus A321 landed safely in Atlanta at 9:26 a.m., and taxied normally for a gate arrival at 9:47 a.m., according to flight tracking website FlightAware. All passengers and crew safely exited the plane. The plane was being sent for inspection for any damage, the Delta spokesman said.

"Fire rescue found a lightning strike mark above the windshield," X account @Squawk_Alert sent out at 9:34 a.m.

FlightAware does show Delta 1192 encountered weather once entering the southeastern part of the U.S. The plane did a small turnaround loop, but the spokesman said pilots may do that for a variety of reasons, and it had nothing to do with either emergency declared onboard.

No further information was provided about the passenger who had a medical emergency. The Delta spokesman said no injuries were reported.