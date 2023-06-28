Delta flight nosedives onto landing strip at North Carolina airport

A Delta Air Lines passenger plane had an unorthodox arrival Wednesday morning when the plane landed with no landing gear, nose-diving into the landing strip.

Delta Air Lines Flight 1092 landed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) at approximately 8:40 am local time after departing from Atlanta earlier that morning. Upon arrival, the plane nose-dived into the landing strip.

"The aircraft remains on the runway due to mechanical issues," the airport said in a statement. "The runway is closed and Airport is working to remove the aircraft. There were no injuries reported and the passengers were bussed to the terminal."

Charlotte Douglas International Airport media said they expect "operational impacts" due to the runway closure.

The airport tweeted out following the incident, announcing Runway 18R/36L was closed "following a mechanical issue with Delta Air Lines."

"Due to a runway closure, passengers are advised to check with their airline on the status of their flight before coming to the Airport," CLT tweeted.

Delta Air Lines echoed the airport's sentiments in their own statement, reiterating that no injuries were reported and apologized to the Delta customers on the flight.

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people. While this is a rare occurrence, Delta flight crews train extensively to safely manage through many scenarios and flight 1092 landed safely without reported injuries," Delta said in a statement. "We apologize to our customers for their experience."

The Federal Aviation Administration warned of increasing delays following the incident, between 31 and 45 minutes in length.

In early May, a Delta Air Lines flight en route to Atlanta from Houston was delayed after a swarm of bees attached themselves to one of the plane's wingtips.

"Bee-lieve it or not, Delta flight 1682 on May 3 from Houston-Bush to Atlanta took a delay after a friendly group of bees evidently wanted to talk shop with the winglet of one of our airplanes, no doubt to share the latest about flying conditions at the airport," the airline told FOX Business.

The delay lasted for several hours, according to FlightAware.

Fox Business' Mitch Picasso, Mark Meredith, and Julia Musto contributed to this report.