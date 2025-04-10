REAL ID deadline for travelers, some federal building access quickly approaching

In less than a month, air travelers at U.S. airports and people entering some federal buildings must have a REAL ID.

On Wednesday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) "reminded the public that starting Wednesday, May 7, 2025, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need to have a REAL ID-compliant state-issued driver’s license, instruction permit or identification card or another acceptable form of ID to board a U.S. commercial aircraft," according to a media release.

REAL IDs have a gold star in the upper right-hand corner, TSA said.

"With the upcoming federal enforcement of REAL ID exactly four weeks away, I can’t stress enough the importance of travelers being prepared," TSA Federal Security Director Kc Wurtsbaugh said in a statement.

"Take a few minutes now to determine what form of photo identification you will use to verify your identity the next time you travel by air," he continued. "Even if you don’t have plans to travel by air now, your plans could change. Now is the time to make a plan."

Once enforcement begins, the TSA said unprepared travelers arriving at TSA checkpoints should expect delays.

The REAL ID deadline was pushed back as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Americans were given two more years to obtain compliant driver's licenses and ID cards.

The concept of REAL ID came about in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. The 9/11 Commission recommended that the federal government establish standards for driver's licenses and identification cards that states and territories must satisfy.

A REAL ID frequently asked questions website says, "The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) recently finalized an update to its DoD-Wide installation security policy and is in the process of no longer accepting noncompliant marked cards across all of its facilities and installations. However, DoD will continue to accept state-issued noncompliant unmarked ‘legacy’ cards until the May 7, 2025 deadline."

A list of acceptable forms of identification other than state-issued driver's license or ID cards can be found here.

Those who still need to get REAL IDs can check their state-specific requirements here.

FOX Business' Eric Revell contributed to this report.