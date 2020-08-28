Delta becomes first airline to install hand sanitizer stations on planes

Delta Air Lines has begun installing hand sanitizer stations on board its planes, making it the first U.S. airline to do so.

The carrier announced its plan to add the sanitizer stations on Wednesday, noting it would begin installation with the Boeing 757-200 fleet on Friday. In the coming weeks, all its planes will be fully equipped with the foam hand sanitizer stations at the boarding door and in next to lavatories, a press release shared. Depending on the size of the plane, some flights may have “up to five hand sanitizer stations,” according to the release.

The dispensers were developed in partnership with Delta Flight Products as part of the Delta CareStandard initiative developed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Hand-washing reminders are also going to be featured in each bathroom.

Several hands-free features such as touchless faucets, flush levers and waste lids are already incorporated on some flights.

Delta has also made a commitment to blocking the middle seat on its flights until at least January 6, 2021, and continues to require masks be worn by all of its passengers above the age of 2 years old.