Airplanes

Delta has put 240 people on 'no fly list' for not wearing masks, CEO says

There is no U.S. mandate on masks in airports or on airplanes, leaving airlines to enforce their own rules.

FOX Business’ Jeff Flock reports on how airlines are faring during the coronavirus outbreak and how the industry responded to Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci saying he wouldn’t fly or eat at restaurants right now.video

Renewed coronavirus concerns hit airlines

FOX Business’ Jeff Flock reports on how airlines are faring during the coronavirus outbreak and how the industry responded to Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci saying he wouldn’t fly or eat at restaurants right now.

Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) has placed about 240 people on a “no fly list" for failing to comply with the airline’s face mask policy, Chief Executive Ed Bastian said in a memo to employees on Thursday.

There is no U.S. federal mandate on masks in airports or on airplanes, leaving U.S. airlines to enforce their own rules that passengers must wear face coverings while traveling.

AMERICAN AIRLINES TO FURLOUGH, LAYOFF 19,000 WORKERS IN OCTOBER

“Although rare, we continue to put passengers who refuse to follow the required face-covering rules on our no-fly list,” Bastian said in the memo, which was reviewed by Reuters.

To obtain a boarding pass, passengers on major U.S. airlines have to check a box confirming that they will follow the mask policy.

GLOBAL TOURISM LOST $320B FROM CORONAVIRUS IN 5 MONTHS, UN SAYS

Airline gate agents can deny boarding to anyone not wearing a mask before the flight. But on the plane, there is little flight attendants can do to ensure compliance other than threatening to put passengers on a list that would ban them from future travel on that airline.

