Delta Air Lines bans coronavirus masks with exhaust valves on flights

Delta Air Lines has updated its mask policy, which now bans passengers from wearing any mask with an exhaust valve.

The airline still requires all passengers and employees above the age of 2 to wear a facial covering while onboard a flight. The only exemption is for those with disabilities or health conditions that “explicitly prevent” one from wearing a mask.

The latest update comes as health experts continue to speak out against face masks with exhalation valves, that can, instead of blocking particles, actually spread droplets into the air.

According to an order warning of the dangers of masks with exhaust valves signed in San Francisco in May, officials worry of the potential risk.

"Any mask that incorporates a one-way valve (typically a raised plastic cylinder about the size of a quarter on the front or side of the mask) that is designed to facilitate easy exhaling allows droplets to be released from the mask, putting others nearby at risk," the order reads.

More places are beginning to restrict the use of those particular masks.

Disney World is another brand that has recently banned the use of masks with exhaust valves while visiting the park.

