Disney

Coronavirus face masks with valves, holes banned at Disney World

Most magical place on Earth is doubling down to keep guests and cast members safe amid COVID-19

Disney World will not allow eating and drinking while walking because it requires removing face masks. FOX Business’ Lauren Simonetti with more.video

Disney World bans eating, drinking while walking

Disney World will not allow eating and drinking while walking because it requires removing face masks. FOX Business’ Lauren Simonetti with more.

Walt Disney World is doubling down on every effort to keep guests and cast members safe within the park as the coronavirus pandemic continues, most recently updating its face mask policy to ban certain kinds of coverings.

As of Monday morning, facial coverings with valves or holes are no longer acceptable PPE, Disney’s Know Before You Go page states. Fan site WDW News Today spotted the update on Sunday.

Guests wear face masks on the reopening day of the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on July 11. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

“At this time, based on guidance from health authorities, neck gaiters, open-chin triangle bandanas, and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings,” Disney’s clarification states, citing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.)

Specifically, all face masks, whether disposable or reusable, worn at the Orlando, Florida, theme park must be made with at least two layers of material, completely cover the wearer’s nose and mouth and be secured with ties or ear loops to allow the wearer to be hands-free.

DISWALT DISNEY COMPANY116.69-0.92-0.78%

“The use of face coverings is not a substitute for physical distancing,” Disney added.

Per park rules, face masks are required for all guests ages 2 and up, as well as cast members.

On Monday, the most magical place on Earth revealed that Disney’s BoardWalk Inn and Disney’s Beach Club Resort hotels will remain closed until further notice. Meanwhile, the reopening date of the Polynesian Village Resort has been pushed back from Aug. 12 to Oct. 4, while the reopening of the Art of Animation Resort has also been delayed from Aug. 12 to Nov. 1, per Attractions Magazine.

In other new rules and regulations as the pandemic continues, Disney World has banned parkgoers from eating and drinking while walking.

