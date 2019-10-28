Deepak Chopra: A few seconds a day can lead to a quiet mind

For America's youth suffering from phone addiction and a variety of social anxieties, it may only take a few seconds of quiet reflection to bring their minds to ease, according to celebrated pioneer of alternative medicine and personal transformation Deepak Chopra.

Chopra recommends young people take the time to ask themselves meaningful questions to begin their “journey” to the peace of mind he reports to enjoy, he told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

Chopra lives in a constant quiet state of mind, where thoughts cross his consciousness only when summoned.

“Who am I? What do I want? What’s my purpose? What am I grateful for?” are the questions young people should ask themselves,” he said on “Mornings with Maria.” “Reflection is more important than affirmation. When you ask a question, the answer is already there within you.”

One of Chopra’s current concerns is the “epidemic of suicide” among people between the ages of 10 and 30 around the world. In response to this, he has begun a campaign to raise awareness about mental health and suicide.

“It’s because of loneliness. It’s because of being connected and still being lonely,” he said of the crisis.

