David’s Bridal, Popwallet partner to add digital options for customers

Bridal and special occasion attire giant David’s Bridal is going digital with a mobile wallet marketing automation platform, the company announced Monday.

In a press release, David’s Bridal said its partner Popwallet will provide personalized customer engagement through digital wallet applications such as Apple Wallet and Google Pay.

Other perks customers will receive include access to coupons, offers and rebates. This digital addition will also aid customers through their “shopping journey” straight from their mobile device whenever they are shopping at David’s Bridal.

"We have a smart, mobile-savvy, hyper-digital customer and she wanted ease, simplicity, and flexibility. This is another step in providing exactly what she wants,” said Kelly Cook, David Bridal’s chief marketing and IT officer. “We are always looking for new and innovative tools to connect with her and we will not stop looking for new ways to surprise her, to delight her, and to serve her."

She added that David’s Bridals adoption of a digital-first, omni experience with Popwallet is meant to provide stress-free and contactless interactions.

In her own words, “So, no more printed signs or coupons that could be lost, we can now serve her the outstanding offers and deals she deserves directly to her smartphone."

Elias Guerra, the founder and CEO of Popwallet, echoed Cook’s statement that today’s U.S. consumers are increasingly turning to digital options.

“Whether they are boarding a flight, entering a movie theater, using a student ID, or redeeming an offer or reward at a store," he said in the release. "Popwallet enables brands to be part of these experiences and we're so excited that David's Bridal has joined our reputable list of partners.”

According to a report from The Pew Charitable Trusts late last year, around 114 million Americans use mobile payment systems, which is equivalent to about 46 percent of U.S. consumers. If accurate, these numbers could be a sign that David’s Bridal and Popwallet are on the right track.

Moreover, David’s Bridal has added other digital features to its business, including a virtual stylist, appointment activations and a Wedding Planning Toolkit and vision board.