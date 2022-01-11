Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Personal Finance

Dave Ramsey on financial wellness in the New Year: 'Get rich quick never works'

The number-one best-selling author has a new book out called 'Baby Steps Millionaires' — and on 'Fox & Friends' on Jan. 11, 2022, Ramsey discussed wise money moves and what to know about Bitcoin

close
Author Dave Ramsey joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss his tips to grow your wealth and his book 'Baby Steps Millionaires' video

Dave Ramsey's tips to grow your wealth

Author Dave Ramsey joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss his tips to grow your wealth and his book 'Baby Steps Millionaires'

Speaking on Tuesday morning on Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends," personal finance expert and best-selling author Dave Ramsey said that in terms of aiming for financial wellness in this New Year of 2022, "It's math. And math doesn't care what color you are, whether you're a man or a woman, whether you're a southerner or a northerner, whether you're right wing or left wing. Math is just math."

He added, "It works whether you're in California or whether you're in Tennessee. And that's the beautiful thing — it's accessible to all of us."

BEST STATES TO RAISE A FAMILY IN 2022: REPORT

Ramsey said, "But you do have to believe. And there are a lot of hope stealers out there — stealing people's hope, telling them that America is so broken that you can't go win."

During an appearance on ‘Fox and Friends,' Dave Ramsey discussed how anyone, anywhere, can work toward strong financial health in the New Year. He also emphasized, "The best way to ‘get rich quick’ is to get rich slow."

"I've actually got evidence to prove otherwise," Ramsey added, "and that's what we put in the book — to prove to you that you can do it."

What about Bitcoin?

Ramsey also discussed Bitcoin — and shared a larger nugget of advice that's obviously well known but worth repeating.

Getting rich quick doesn't work — never has, he said.

Michael Sapir, CEO of ProShares, rings the opening bell celebrating ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF trading as BITO on the NYSE Arca, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, Oct. 19, 2021.  (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid / Reuters Photos)

Ramsey's new book is called "Baby Steps Millionaires." It shares with readers that "anyone can become a millionaire — no matter [the] starting point."

Ramsey is a number-one best-selling author and the host of "The Ramsey Show," heard by some 18 million listeners each week. 

In the new book, he describes how "ordinary people … spent years busting through barriers and digging out of debt" so that they could finally build wealth."

During his Tuesday morning "Fox & Friends" appearance, Ramsey emphasized this key point: "Steady over time is what does it. Get rich quick has never worked. It's OK if you want to do Bitcoin … I think it's very interesting. But it [does not yet have] a proven track record to cause people to become wealthy over time."

He added, "The best way to ‘get rich quick’ is to get rich slow."

AS BITCOIN BOUNCES, INVESTORS DEBATE CRYPTOCURRENCIES

Ramsey also said during his appearance, "You ever heard the saying, ‘The second million is easier’? Well, it is! Why? Because you believe. Because you did it once."

FOR MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT ON FOX BUSINESS, CLICK HERE

For his latest tips and for more details, check out the video at the top of this article, or access it here.  