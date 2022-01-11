Dave Ramsey on financial wellness in the New Year: 'Get rich quick never works'

Speaking on Tuesday morning on Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends," personal finance expert and best-selling author Dave Ramsey said that in terms of aiming for financial wellness in this New Year of 2022, "It's math. And math doesn't care what color you are, whether you're a man or a woman, whether you're a southerner or a northerner, whether you're right wing or left wing. Math is just math."

He added, "It works whether you're in California or whether you're in Tennessee. And that's the beautiful thing — it's accessible to all of us."

Ramsey said, "But you do have to believe. And there are a lot of hope stealers out there — stealing people's hope, telling them that America is so broken that you can't go win."

"I've actually got evidence to prove otherwise," Ramsey added, "and that's what we put in the book — to prove to you that you can do it."

What about Bitcoin?

Ramsey also discussed Bitcoin — and shared a larger nugget of advice that's obviously well known but worth repeating.

Getting rich quick doesn't work — never has, he said.

Ramsey's new book is called "Baby Steps Millionaires." It shares with readers that "anyone can become a millionaire — no matter [the] starting point."

Ramsey is a number-one best-selling author and the host of "The Ramsey Show," heard by some 18 million listeners each week.

In the new book, he describes how "ordinary people … spent years busting through barriers and digging out of debt" so that they could finally build wealth."

During his Tuesday morning "Fox & Friends" appearance, Ramsey emphasized this key point: "Steady over time is what does it. Get rich quick has never worked. It's OK if you want to do Bitcoin … I think it's very interesting. But it [does not yet have] a proven track record to cause people to become wealthy over time."

He added, "The best way to ‘get rich quick’ is to get rich slow."

Ramsey also said during his appearance, "You ever heard the saying, ‘The second million is easier’? Well, it is! Why? Because you believe. Because you did it once."

