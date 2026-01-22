Dairy Queen launching new menu items to take on rivals

Dairy Queen is expanding its beverage menu with four new drinks set to roll out next month at participating locations across the U.S.

Starting in February, the fast-food chain will introduce two new beverage platforms – DQ Sparklers and DQ Coolers – each offered in lemonade and pineapple lemonade with Tajin flavors, according to a company spokesperson.

The DQ Sparklers are made with sparkling water and served over ice, offering a "light and refreshing option," the spokesperson said.

METS' FRANCISCO LINDOR PARTNERS WITH DAIRY QUEEN FOR 'MIRACLE TREAT DAY' IMPACTING CHILDREN'S HOSPITALS

Meanwhile, the DQ Coolers blend Dairy Queen’s soft serve with its Misty Slush to create a "creamy" and "refreshing" drink, the spokesperson added.

MCDONALD’S BETS BIG ON HOT HONEY AND PROTEIN TO BRING IN CUSTOMERS

The new drinks will join Dairy Queen’s existing beverage lineup, which includes its Misty Freeze and Misty Slush beverages, Orange Julius drinks, smoothies, milkshakes, Moolattés, soft drinks and more.

FAST-FOOD CHAINS USE PSYCHOLOGY TRICK TO MAKE YOU SPEND MORE MONEY ON THEIR MENU ITEMS: REPORT

Dairy Queen, which operates more than 7,800 locations across 20 countries, also recently announced seasonal offerings tied to Valentine’s Day.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Beginning Jan. 26, the chain will bring back its Red Velvet Cake Blizzard Treat, along with Valentine’s Cupcake deals.

The blizzard blends red velvet cake pieces, cream cheese icing and Dairy Queen’s signature soft serve.