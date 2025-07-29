Mets' Francisco Lindor partners with Dairy Queen for 'Miracle Treat Day' impacting children's hospitals

New York Mets All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor is locked in on making a second-half push worthy of a postseason berth, but that doesn’t stop him from impacting his community.

Lindor is known for his off-the-field impact, and in partnership with Dairy Queen, he’s spreading the word about a very sweet way everyone can support children’s hospitals.

Dairy Queen announced on Wednesday that "Miracle Treat Day" will be on July 31, where every "Blizzard Treat" purchased at a participating United States location will see $1 or more donated to local children’s hospitals through Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

"This doesn’t get any better," Lindor told FOX Business about the impact this promotion makes. "I mean you, get to have a Blizzard of your favorite flavor, and there are so many different flavors, and with that, a dollar or more is going to be donated to your local children’s hospital through the Miracle Network. That sounds like a no-brainer.

"Something that we get to help kids that are going through challenges in life that we can’t even imagine. That is something that hit home to me and something that I would love for our fans can go out there and be able to be a part of this amazing thing."

Lindor said that he’s a "simple person" when it comes to the Blizzard he will be choosing, so it’s cookie dough for him.

But Lindor also got to see the children he’s impacting, as he visited Gillette Children’s Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota during a recent trip with the Mets to face the Minnesota Twins. He shared some fun moments with the children there getting help, and saw first-hand how this promotion will impact the youth across the country.

"It is incredible, I appreciate the ways they help out a lot, I appreciate their love they have for kids," Lindor explained about Dairy Queen. "Being a father of three myself, it is truly a blessing and for them to have similar beliefs that I have and core values, it means a lot."

Maria Hokanson, executive vice president of marketing at American Dairy Queen Corporation, added: "Participating in Miracle Treat Day at DQ is a tasty and meaningful way for anyone to turn their Blizzard Treat purchase into something that makes a real difference for children in their local community.

"We are proud of our longtime partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and can’t wait to turn Blizzard Treats into smiles and make this the most impactful Miracle Treat Day yet!"

The Dairy Queen system has raised more than $185 million for children’s hospitals through Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals during their more than 41-year partnership.

