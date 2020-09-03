Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Dairy Queen sells out of Blizzard-scented candles within an hour

Even though the candles have been sold out, Dairy Queen is still offering the six fall-themed Blizzard flavors on its limited-time menu

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for September 3

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Dairy Queen’s new item blew out in no time.

Continue Reading Below

On Thursday, the fast-food chain released a line of candles that sold out within an hour.

TACO BELL REMOVING MEXICAN PIZZA, MORE FAN-FAVORITE MENU ITEMS

According to a tweet from Dairy Queen, which is owned by Warren Buffett’s company Berkshire Hathaway, the candles were available to order starting at 3 p.m. ET.

In a follow-up post at 3:18 p.m., the chain tweeted that the candles were already out of stock.

KFC INVESTS $6M TO FIGHT INEQUALITY IN LOUISVILLE

The Fall Blizzard Treat Candle Collection included six different scents: pumpkin pie, caramel apple pie, oreo mocha fudge, snickerdoodle cookie dough, choco dipped strawberry and brownie dough.

Within an hour of releasing its Fall Blizzard Treat Candle Collection, Dairy Queen had sold out of the candles. (Courtesy Dairy Queen)

The pumpkin pie and snickerdoodle cookie dough scented candles were available in Dairy Queen’s fall candle collection last year, but the other four were new this year, according to People.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Each candle is 4 ounces and the set of all six cost $25, the magazine reported.

The $25 from each sale was donated to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, according to Dairy Queen,

Even though the candles have been sold out, Dairy Queen is still offering those six fall-themed Blizzard flavors on its limited-time menu.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
BRK.ABERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.327,360.00-5,479.98-1.65%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS