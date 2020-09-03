Dairy Queen sells out of Blizzard-scented candles within an hour

Dairy Queen’s new item blew out in no time.

On Thursday, the fast-food chain released a line of candles that sold out within an hour.

According to a tweet from Dairy Queen, which is owned by Warren Buffett’s company Berkshire Hathaway, the candles were available to order starting at 3 p.m. ET.

In a follow-up post at 3:18 p.m., the chain tweeted that the candles were already out of stock.

The Fall Blizzard Treat Candle Collection included six different scents: pumpkin pie, caramel apple pie, oreo mocha fudge, snickerdoodle cookie dough, choco dipped strawberry and brownie dough.

The pumpkin pie and snickerdoodle cookie dough scented candles were available in Dairy Queen’s fall candle collection last year, but the other four were new this year, according to People.

Each candle is 4 ounces and the set of all six cost $25, the magazine reported.

The $25 from each sale was donated to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, according to Dairy Queen,

Even though the candles have been sold out, Dairy Queen is still offering those six fall-themed Blizzard flavors on its limited-time menu.

