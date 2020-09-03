KFC invests $6M to fight inequality in Louisville

KFC is doing its part to fight inequality in its hometown of Louisville, Ky.

Continue Reading Below

The fried chicken chain’s parent company Yum Brands is launching a $100 million initiative aimed at promoting inclusion initiatives in the wake of the ongoing Black Lives Matter civil rights movement.

KFC will invest $6 million of the funding into charities and resources in Louisville, where funds will be allocated toward college scholarships for Black students and teachers. The funding will also be used for grants to help Black entrepreneurs grow their businesses.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % YUM YUM! BRANDS 96.33 -1.56 -1.59%

“Tackling inequality is a long-term challenge that will require local businesses, governments, schools and philanthropists to establish new ways of partnering with and supporting talented community leaders who know the issues and the people most affected," Jerilan Greene, chief communications and public affairs officer for Yum Brands and CEO of the Yum Brands Foundation, said in a statement.

MASTER P LAUNCHES BLACK-OWNED FOOD LABEL TO REPLACE UNCLE BEN'S, AUNT JEMIMA

Yum Brands, which also owns Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, previously pledged $3 million to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, American Civil Liberties Union and social justice nonprofits based in Louisville.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Louisville is the hometown of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old African-American medical worker who was killed by police on March 13, sparking a wave of protests across the country and in her hometown city as it continues to wrestle with racial tension.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS