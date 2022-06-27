Daily Harvest recall: What we know about the French Lentil + Leek Crumbles

Daily Harvest said it received 470 reports that customers fell ill or had adverse reactions after consuming its recalled French Lentil + Leek Crumbles product, according to an updated warning notice.

Last Thursday, the company issued its third warning about the lentil-based product, which was voluntarily recalled following "reports of gastrointestinal illness and potential liver function issues."

The company's first warning, posted on June 19, came after scores of people posted on a Reddit thread that they had such severe stomach pain that they had to go to the hospital. A handful even claimed that they had their gallbladder removed.

Eventually, after word spread, users started to chime in on Twitter about similar experiences.

Here's what we know about the Daily Harvest recall:

Approximately 28,000 units of the French Lentil + Leek Crumbles product were distributed to people throughout the continental U.S. between April 2 and June 17, 2022, according to the updated recall notice, which was reposted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

This includes online sales, direct delivery and retail sales from the Daily Harvest store in Chicago and the pop-up store in Los Angeles, according to the company.

The company said that samples of the product were also sent to "a small number of consumers." TikTok user Abby Silverman said in a now-viral video that she was hospitalized twice after getting a PR package from the company.

The product was distributed in a 12-ounce white pouch with the words "French Lentil + Leek" in bold. All lot codes of the product were included in the recall. However, "no other Daily Harvest products are affected or part of this recall," according to Daily Harvest.

Daily Harvest said it contacted consumers "who were shipped the affected product, and other consumers for whom the company had contact information."

The company said it informed customers that it is issuing a credit for the product. It's also telling consumers who still have the product to immediately throw it out.

Concerned consumers can report adverse reactions to Daily Harvest by email.

"Consumer safety is our highest priority, and we have taken immediate steps to stop production and distribution of the product and conduct a root cause investigation, which is ongoing," Daily Harvest said in a statement.

In a prior notice, the company said "all pathogen and toxicology results have come back negative so far" while testing the recalled product, but that it's continuing to do "extensive testing."

The company said it's working with the FDA and "multiple independent labs to investigate" this situation.

"We are working with a group of experts to help us get to the bottom of this—that includes microbiologists, toxin and pathogen experts as well as allergists," the company previously said.