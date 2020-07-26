Cyclospora infections climb to 641 in 11 states from recalled salad mix

Public health officials say more than 600 people have been sickened by a parasite infection linked to Fresh Express bagged salad mixes.

As of last week, the CDC reported that the number of those infected climbed to 641 across 11 states.

The Food and Drug Administration, along with the CDC, are conducting a traceback investigation into the multistate outbreak of Cyclospora, potentially caused by the salad products. Of those infected, 37 have been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported.

Cyclospora is an intestinal illness that is caused by a microscopic parasite that affects the small intestine tract. A person may show symptoms including abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting or other bowel disruptions after ingesting food or water containing the parasite. Symptoms usually come on after a week of consumption and last no longer than a month.

At the end of June, Fresh Express voluntarily recalled products containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage and carrots and displaying the product code Z178 or a lower number.

"The Fresh Express recall includes only those salads that are clearly marked with the letter Z at the beginning of the Product Code, which is located in the upper right-hand corner of the front of the package," Fresh Express wrote in a recall letter on its website. "Fresh Express customers have been notified of the recall and instructed to immediately remove recalled products from all store shelves, distribution and other inventories to ensure they are no longer available for sale or consumption."

The company issued the recall of its retail and private label products made at its Streamwood, Illinois facility. The recalled retail store brands include ALDI Little Salad Bar, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco Signature Farms, ShopRite Wholesome Pantry and Walmart Marketside.

Retailers like Walmart Marketside, ALDI and Signature Farms have taken steps to remove the recalled product from store shelves and inventories and offered refunds to customers who come across a contaminated purchase.

