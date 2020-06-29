Fresh Express salads recalled for ‘possible Cyclospora contamination’

Bagged salad company Fresh Express voluntarily recalled several of its salad products this week over potential cyclospora contamination, which is a microscopic parasite that causes intestinal illness, according to the CDC.

Continue Reading Below

Residents in Midwestern states such as Illinois, Indiana and Iowa contracted laboratory-confirmed cyclospora infections around June 22, according to reports from the FDA, which has led Fresh Express’s widespread recall of every salad kit that has a product code beginning with the letter Z.

FRESH EXPRESS SALAD MIX LINKED TO ANOTHER E. COLI OUTBREAK

Salads that contain iceberg lettuce, red cabbage or carrots that display the product code Z178 or a lower number are being recalled, too.

Image 1 of 2

Fresh Express said it notified customers of the recall and have instructed them to discard their purchased product, according to a Saturday press release. Refunds can be obtained by calling the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center toll-free at (800) 242-5472.

ROMAINE LETTUCE RECALL EXPANDS TO MORE GROCERY STORES

Fresh Express did not respond to requests for comment.

Fresh Express’s recalled products were sold in select retail stores between June 6-26 in the following states: Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia as well as the District of Columbia.

ROMAINE SALAD RECALL EXPANDS AMID E. COLI OUTBREAK

The recall also applies to salad kits Fresh Express manufactures for other brands. This includes Aldi’s Little Salad Bar and Hy-Vee’s namesake salad brand. Additional recalled brands include Giant Eagle, Marketside, Signature Farms and Wholesome Pantry.

More than 200 Americans have been infected with Cyclospora.

TRADER JOE’S, SIGNATURE FARMS AND GREEN GIANT VEGGIES RECALLED OVER LISTERIA CONCERNS

Recalled Fresh Express Products

Fresh Express America's Fresh Old Fashioned Cole Slaw 14 oz

Fresh Express America's Fresh 3 Color Deli Cole Slaw 14 oz

Fresh Express Chopped Kit Asian 12 oz

Fresh Express Chopped Kit Bacon & Bleu 10.9 oz

Fresh Express Chopped Kit BBQ Ranch 11.3 oz

Fresh Express Chopped Kit Chipotle Cheddar 11.4 oz

Fresh Express Chopped Kit Pomegranate 10.3 oz

Fresh Express Chopped Kit Poppyseed 11.7 oz

Fresh Express Chopped Kit Southwest 5 oz

Fresh Express Chopped Kit Sunflower Crisp 11.1 oz

Fresh Express Chopped Kit Thai 'N' Cashews 11.7 oz

Fresh Express Chopped Kit Thai 'N' Cashews 11.7 oz

Fresh Express Fancy Greens 7 oz

Fresh Express Farmer's Garden 9 oz

Fresh Express Gourmet Cafe Creative Classics Chopped Asian 6.25 oz

Fresh Express Gourmet Cafe Creative Classics Mediterranean 12 oz

Fresh Express Gourmet Cafe Creative Classics Turkey & Bacon Chef 5.75 oz

Fresh Express Green & Crisp / Verde y Crujiente 11 oz

Fresh Express Green & Crisp / Verde y Crujiente 11 oz

Fresh Express Iceberg Garden / Lechuga Repollo 12 oz

Fresh Express Iceberg Garden / Lechuga Repollo 24 oz

Fresh Express Iceberg Garden / Lechuga Repollo 3 lbs

Fresh Express Iceberg Garden / Lechuga Repollo 12 oz

Fresh Express Italian 9 oz

Fresh Express Lettuce Trio / Lechuga Trío 9 oz

Fresh Express Premium Romaine / Lechuga Romana Especial 9 oz

Fresh Express Premium Romaine / Lechuga Romana Especial 9 oz

Fresh Express Premium Slaw Salad Kit Asian Avocado 9.7 oz

Fresh Express Premium Slaw Salad Kit Smoked BBQ Sriracha 11.1 oz

Fresh Express SHREDS Iceberg 14 oz

Fresh Express SHREDS 8 oz

Fresh Express Veggie Lover's 11 oz

Fresh Express Veggie Spring Mix 7 oz

Recalled Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle American (Family Size) 24 oz

Giant Eagle Chopped Asian Style Salad Kit 12 oz

Giant Eagle Chopped BBQ Ranch Salad Kit 11.3 oz

Giant Eagle Chopped Chipotle Cheddar Salad Kit 11.4 oz

Giant Eagle Chopped Mediterranean Salad Kit 9.9 oz

Giant Eagle Chopped Southwest Style Salad Kit 11.5 oz

Giant Eagle Chopped Sunflower Crisp Salad Kit 11.1 oz

Giant Eagle Life's Getting Fresher Coleslaw 16 oz

Giant Eagle Life's Getting Fresher Fresh American Blend 11 oz

Giant Eagle Life's Getting Fresher Fresh Garden Salad Blend 12 oz

Giant Eagle Life's Getting Fresher Fresh Italian Blend 9 oz

Giant Eagle Life's Getting Fresher Fresh Romaine Garden Salad Blend 12 oz

Giant Eagle Life's getting Fresher Fresh Shredded Iceberg Lettuce 8 oz

Giant Eagle Life's Getting Fresher Veggie Lovers 11 oz

Giant Eagle Shredded Lettuce 16 oz

Recalled Hy-Vee Products

Hy-Vee American Salad Mix 12 oz

Hy-Vee Chopped Kit Asian Salad 13.7 oz

Hy-Vee Chopped Kit Avocado Ranch Salad 12.8 oz

Hy-Vee Chopped Kit Chipotle Cheddar Salad 11.4 oz

Hy-Vee Chopped Kit Southwest Salad 13.4 oz

Hy-Vee Chopped Kit Sunflower Crunch Salad 13.2 oz

Hy-Vee Cole Slaw Mix 16 oz

Hy-Vee Garden Salad 12 oz

Hy-Vee Greener Supreme Salad Mix 12 oz

Hy-Vee Italian Salad Mix 10 oz

Hy-Vee Romaine Salad Mix 12 oz

Hy-Vee Shredded Lettuce 8 oz

Hy-Vee Veggie Deluxe Salad Mix 12 oz

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

Recalled Little Salad Bar Products

Little Salad Bar Asian Chopped Salad Kit 12 oz

Little Salad Bar Chef Salad 6.2 oz

Little Salad Bar Classic Coleslaw 14 oz

Little Salad Bar Garden Salad 12 oz

Little Salad Bar Southwest Chopped Salad Kit 12 oz

Little Salad Bar Sunflower Chopped Salad Kit 11.1 oz

Recalled Marketside Products

Marketside Baby Greens Salad 6 oz

Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Asian 13.7 oz

Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Avocado Ranch 9.5 oz

Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Cherry Almond Gorgonzola 3.8 oz

Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Kale Pecan Cranberry

Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Southwest 13.4 oz

Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Sunflower Bacon Crunch 13.8 oz

Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Sunflower Bacon Crunch 22.1 oz

Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad 12 oz

Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad 24 oz

Marketside Crisp Greens 12 oz

Marketside Kale Slaw 12 oz

Marketside Premium Romaine Salad 18 oz

Marketside Premium Romaine Salad 9 oz

Marketside Shredded Iceberg Lettuce 16 oz

Marketside Shredded Iceberg Lettuce 8 oz

Marketside Tri-Color Cole Slaw 14 oz

Recalled Signature Farms

Signature Farms Coleslaw 3 Color 14 oz

Signature Farms Garden Salad 12 oz

Signature Farms Lettuce Shreds 8 oz

Signature Farms Green & Crisp 11 oz

Signature Farms Premium Romaine 9 oz

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Recalled Wholesome Pantry Products