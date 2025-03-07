CYBEX recalls multiple car seat styles over concerns harness straps might not properly restrain

CYBEX is recalling a couple of its rear-facing infant car seats over a defect that could result in the harness straps not properly restraining a child.

The company said it has determined a defect in product safety in the Aton G and Aton G Swivel child restraint systems and associated travel systems. The items impacted were manufactured between Feb. 20, 2023, and May 10, 2024, and sold in the United States market.

"When CYBEX believes that a recall is warranted, it voluntarily takes steps to do so. Based on a robust commitment to safety and continuous product improvement, CYBEX has decided to recall select Aton G and Aton G Swivel infant car seats" the company said, in part, in a notice on its website.

It's unclear how many car seats are impacted by the recall.

The defect involves the harness anchor pin, which can become dislodged when the seat is not in use if the harness anchorage hooks are bent. The company said the bending could be a result of the seat being slid or scraped over a sharp edge, like a table or counter, or potentially the edge of the car seat base.

CYBEX noted that while the anchor pin cannot come loose when a child is in the seat, the harness straps could detach when not in use if the anchorage hooks are bent, which would lead to a child not being properly restrained in the event of a crash.

"Caregivers will notice any harness detachment when securing a child and checking harness tightness," the company said.

Consumers can find the impacted model numbers and the manufacturer date on a label on the bottom of the seat.

CYBEX said all impacted owners will be given a free remedy kit, which includes a device that locks the harness and harness anchor pin in place, around April 4, 2025.

While waiting for a remedy kit, CYBEX said the car seats can be used, but harness anchor retention hooks should be checked every time for proper tightness.

The company said it does not recommend returning the car seat to retailers.

The voluntary recall concluded with the following statement:

"CYBEX designs, engineers, and tests its products with safety as our number one priority. We place great importance on your trust in us, and we apologize for any inconvenience or concern this matter has caused for you and your family."