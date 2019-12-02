Best Cyber Monday deals on holiday's 7 most popular items

After record-shattering online sales over the weekend, consumers are still on the hunt for the top-selling toys and gadgets on Cyber Monday.

With $3.6 billion in online sales racked in on Small Business Saturday, the top-selling products included toys from Disney's "Frozen 2," "Madden 20" and "FIFA 20" video games, Amazon's Fire TV and Apple AirPods, according to data published by Adobe Analytics.

With scores of retailers now in Cyber Monday mode, there are plenty of ways for consumers to get their hands on these popular items.

APPLE AIRPODS

Shopping giant Amazon is selling the new AirPods Pro for $234.99 with free shipping.

If you don't want the Pro version, Target and Walmart are selling the Apple Airpods for $144, roughly $15 dollars off its original retail price.

AMAZON'S FIRE TV

Amazon is selling an Insignia 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV- Fire TV Edition for a roughly $70 discount, with a sales price of $99. The retailer is also offering a Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV - Fire TV Edition for $119 compared to its original retail price of just under $200.

Consumers can also get their hands on a Fire TV Stick streaming media player with Alexa built-in for half off its original retail price of $40.

"MADDEN 20" AND "FIFA 20" VIDEO GAMES

There are a plethora of video games being sold across various retailers, but according to a tweet from SportsGamersWorld, the best deals are housed at Amazon.

Amazon's video game deals range from just under $80 with some as little as $8.75 for both Xbox and PS4.

"FROZEN 2" TOYS

Disney's "Frozen 2" toys, which also proved to be quite the hot commodity, are selling across various retailers. Walmart customers can get their hands on an "Elsa Fashion Doll" for under $15, while Amazon shoppers can get an "Elsa Musical Doll" for just over $20.

L.O.L. SURPRISE TOYS

L.O.L. Surprise toys also ranked in the top sellers over the weekend. Walmart is selling the dolls for under $30 online.

SAMSUNG TVS

Cyber Monday is also seeing scores of TV deals, many of which can be found at Best Buy. Consumers can get their hands on a 70" Samsung Smart TV for $350 off its original retail price.

The retailer also features Samsung TVs for as little as $270.

NERF TOYS

Consumers can also save 50 percent off on Nerf guns and blasters on Amazon. Some of the products are priced as low as $7.

The 2019 holiday season will be a good measure of the U.S. economy's health. Many retail CEOs describe their customers as financially healthy, citing moderate wage growth and an unemployment rate hovering near a 50-year low.

"The overall picture is positive," said Craig Johnson, president of Customer Growth Partners, a retail consultancy. "People are spending out of positive cash flow as opposed to borrowing."

Economic growth has moderated since earlier this year, with growth at just 1.9 percent in the July-September quarter, down from 3.1 percent in the first three months of the year. Analysts blame at least part of that on the U.S.-China trade war, which has forced many companies to delay plans to invest and expand.

That’s left consumers as the main drivers. So far, Americans have kept up their spending, allaying fears of a recession.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.