Small Business Saturday sets new online sales record

Small Business Saturday smashed records with $3.6 billion in online sales, according to Adobe Analytics data released Sunday.

"Small Business Saturday posted a record breaking $3.6 billion dollars that was fueled by strong gains from both large and small retailers alike," said Vivek Pandya, lead analyst at Adobe. "The weekend between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is emerging as a truly lucrative period for online commerce. With a projected $7.6 billion generated over Small Business Saturday and Super Sunday, consumers are taking advantage of post-Black Friday deals and are accelerating spend in the run-up to Cyber Monday."

'HAMILTON' ACTOR LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA PUSHES SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY

Saturday's online sales record represents 18 percent year-over-year growth, according to Adobe. The full holiday season has marked 14.9 percent year-over-year growth with $68.2 billion spent online between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30.

The amount of purchases made via smartphone is also up with year-over-year growth of more than 20 percent.

Businesses with less than $50 million a year in revenue saw their revenue double on Saturday compared to an average day last month, Adobe said.

Small Business Saturday offers an alternative to Black Friday and Cyber Monday that supports local retailers. Celebs including actor and "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda participated in ad campaigns to raise Small Business Saturday's profile.

