CVS needs to hire thousands to roll out vaccine distribution – here are the jobs available

CVS is looking to rapidly hire thousands of employees to help administer COVID-19 vaccines once the Food and Drug Administration green lights a candidate for distribution.

The company alerted customers over email that it's trying to up its workforce "urgently" in order to be ready for the surge in patients waiting to get vaccinated.

"We are urgently hiring thousands of qualified pharmacists, nurses and pharmacy technicians to help administer COVID-19 vaccines when available to pharmacies," the email read.

The company is also asking its customers to forward the notice to any "qualified applicants."

CVS Health, alongside other major pharmacies such as Walgreens and Rite Aid, entered into a contract with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to be one of the official COVID-19 vaccination program providers, meaning it would make FDA-authorized vaccinations available to the public once approved.

Two candidates from leading pharmaceutical companies, Pfizer and Moderna, have already been submitted for emergency use authorization and could win approval as soon as this week.

To start off, CVS is already preparing to vaccinate droves of eligible coronavirus patients either in their home or long-term care facilities. The company says it is prepared to provide vaccinations in all 50 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, based on the prioritization schedule.

For that, CVS will need all hands on deck. The company says it is reviewing and expediting applications "to fill these open positions as quickly as possible."

Here are the jobs available:

Pharmacists

Pharmacists will prepare and dispense prescriptions, ensure doses are correct and counsel patients on the proper use of their medications. Pharmacists are accountable for supporting the management, oversight and operation of all aspects of the pharmacy, according to CVS.

Pharmacy technicians

Technicians, who are overseen by licensed pharmacists, are responsible for processing prescriptions, dispensing medications, providing information to customers or health professionals as well as performing administrative tasks. They also help to administer COVID-19 tests at drive-thru CVS testing sites around the country.

Nurse practitioners and physician assistants

Nurse practitioners or physician assistants in HealthHUB and MinuteClinic locations will administer COVID-19 vaccinations as well as treat patients.

Licensed practical nurses and licensed vocational nurses

These nurses will assist practitioners "with all of our expanded health care services," including COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, point of care testing, taking vitals and blood draws.

Registered nurse

Registered nurses will provide and coordinate patient care and educate patients about various health conditions.

Infusion nurses

A home infusion nurse will provide infusion therapy to adults and children of all ages wherever they live, work or travel.

For people who cannot commit to a full-time job, the company is also seeking temporary or temp-to-hire pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and nurses through its Contingent Workforce Program.

The company is also looking for student pharmacy interns who will be under the supervision of a pharmacist to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

