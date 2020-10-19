CVS to hire 15,000 employees to support expected COVID-19, flu case increase

CVS Health announced on Monday that it plans to hire 15,000 employees nationwide to better support communities during the fall and winter when the number of COVID-19 and flu cases are projected to rise.

A majority of the roles – more than 10,000 of the positions – will be full- and part-time licensed pharmacy technicians that are considered "vital to administering COVID-19 tests," the company said.

CVS said it hopes to fill the roles "as soon as possible" in order to help "increase support for patients and fellow pharmacy professionals."

Additional team members typically are needed every flu season, CVS Health chief human resources officer Lisa Bisaccia explained in a statement. "However, we're estimating a much greater need for trained pharmacy technicians this year given the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities," she said.

The additional 15,000 positions are part of the company's accelerated recruiting effort announced earlier this year. In March, the company had disclosed that it was looking to hire 50,000 employees to support the company's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Technicians, who are overseen by licensed pharmacists, are responsible for processing prescriptions, dispensing medications, providing information to customers or health professionals as well as performing administrative tasks. They also help to administer COVID-19 tests at the more than 4,000 drive-thru CVS testing sites around the country.

In this role, technicians are "critical in helping to curb the spread of the virus and expand access to care, particularly in underserved communities," CVS said.

Although the technician roles are temporary, many of the positions have the possibility of becoming permanent, the company said.

As part of its recruiting efforts, the company is also seeking on-site pharmacists, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, member benefit case professionals and distribution center employees.

CVS is also recruiting for several thousand work-from-home customer service representative positions across the county to support the CVS Caremark and CVS Specialty pharmacy businesses.

The positions start at 30 hours per week and offer a flexible schedule "for people seeking to quickly get back to work," the company said.

