Custom $285K GMC Hummer EV is Neiman Marcus' fantasy gift car

This year's Neiman Marcus fantasy gift car is a monster of a truck, but at least you won't have any trouble finding a place to park it.

The luxury retailer is offering a one of a kind GMC Hummer EV in its 2021 Christmas catalog.

The all-electric truck has been custom-designed by the Barrett-Jackson Auction Company's CEO, Craig Jackson, with anodized red interior trim and Barrett-Jackson badging that makes the SUV look fit for Santa.

It's based on the sold out $112,495 Edition 1 trim, which has three electric motors that provide 1,000 horsepower and a four-wheel-steering system with a Crab Walk feature that allows it to drive diagonally.

The unique ride is listed at $285,000, but it comes with a few extras that include VIP access to the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale event --where the buyer will take delivery on the auction block -- a home charging station and priority parking with charging at the buyer's local Neiman Marcus.

Since it is the season for giving, the price also includes a $10,000 donation to the Heart of Neiman Marcus charitable foundation.