Cruise, Waymo granted self-driving taxi permits in California

Self-driving ride-hailing companies Cruise and Waymo have been granted permits to operate commercial autonomous taxi services for paying customers in and around San Francisco.

General Motors-owned Cruise is allowed to pick up passengers in designated parts of San Francisco between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. at a maximum speed of 30 mph without a human driver in the vehicle, while Alphabet's Waymo can operate cars within San Francisco and San Mateo County at speeds of up to 65 mph with a backup driver, according to the California DMV.

Cruise has been testing and operating an employee taxis service on the streets of San Francisco for several years. Waymo has also had a permit to test in the state and this summer began offering fully driverless rides to customers in the Phoenix-area suburbs, which is one of its main development areas.

Neither company has announced timing or details for the start of their operations. A Cruise spokesman said there will be "more to come" on its service, which will be the first and only to provide rides without a backup driver to customers in California.