Cruise industry giant makes $100M strategic bet on Florida with massive Miami headquarters

One cruise and travel group is charging full speed ahead in the U.S. market, unveiling a $100 million headquarters in Miami as it expands operations and bets big on Florida’s economy.

MSC Group held its ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new North American Cruise Division headquarters in downtown Miami on Monday, reinforcing a long-term commitment to business-friendly Florida.

MSC is a privately owned global transportation and cruise giant headquartered in Switzerland, and is continuing to expand its U.S. footprint. The $100 million investment alone will immediately relocate more than 400 employees, with an additional 1,500 jobs expected to be created over the next three years, according to an analysis by the Miami-Dade Beacon Council.

DISNEY LAUNCHES NEWEST CRUISE SHIP AMID MASSIVE SEAFARING EXPANSION

The new 130,000-square-foot office, occupying the entire seventh floor of Block 55 at Sawyer’s Walk, is projected to generate $300 million annually in recurring, direct economic impact for the county.

"MSC Group’s decision to establish its North American Cruise Division headquarters in Miami reflects the city’s unmatched position as a global gateway for trade, travel and maritime commerce," recently-elected Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins said in a press release.

"The message is clear: We welcome global companies, encourage relocation and expansion," she continued, "and foster an environment where innovation, collaboration and prosperity can flourish."

Image 1 of 3

The Miami headquarters will primarily oversee its main cruise line and luxury "Explora Journeys," signaling more ships, more U.S. ports and American travelers. MSC is reportedly the world's third-largest cruise line, with its business growing fastest in the U.S.

Located just west of PortMiami, MSC joins other major names in the industry who call the "Cruise Capital of the World" home, including Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group and Norwegian Cruise Line.

The move builds on MSC’s other recent investments in the area, including the opening of what the company has described as North America’s largest cruise terminal and the launch of "MSC World America" from Miami.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

MSC Group did not immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment, but MSC Cruises USA CEO Rubén Rodríguez said in the press release: "Our new North American Cruise Division headquarters reflects the scale of our ambitions… By bringing our teams together under one roof, we are creating an environment that fosters collaboration, innovation and shared purpose as we continue expanding our footprint, deploying more ships, welcoming more guests and strengthening our presence across U.S. homeports."

Last year, PortMiami saw a record-breaking 8,564,225 passengers — more than a 4% year-over-year increase — with a record single-day high of more than 70,000 passengers on Nov. 30, according to port data. While PortMiami experienced unprecedented growth, Port Canaveral also reported record activity as it became the world’s busiest cruise port, according to industry rankings, in 2025.