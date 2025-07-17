Carnival Cruise Line’s 'new exclusive destination' opens

Carnival Cruise Line's "new exclusive destination" is officially welcoming guests who sailed in this morning on the Carnival Vista.

Celebration Key is now open in the Bahamas. It is the "first exclusive destination" for the brand, according to a media release, and "includes five portals of fun" that offer something for all ages of travelers.

"Celebration Key is a beautiful destination that I know will be extremely popular with our guests, but it’s also a beautiful representation of the great partnership between Carnival and the people of Grand Bahama," Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said in a statement.

"This is the first major project to be completed on the island of Grand Bahama in 20 years or more, and we’re proud to be the cruise line to bring it to fruition," she said.

Following its grand opening celebration on Saturday, "the destination is set to welcome 20 Carnival ships from ten U.S. homeports," Carnival said in a media release.

The island is expected to bring about two million guests to Grand Bahama in its first year, contributing "significant revenue for the local economy," Carnival said.

Celebration Key includes a ten-story "Suncastle" at Paradise Plaza with two water slides, an "adult-friendly" place called Calypso Lagoon, a "familly-friendly portal" named Starfish Lagoon, a variety of stores in Lokono Cove and "an exclusive 18+ retreat" at Pearl Cove Beach Club.

Carnival Vista departed Port Canaveral, Florida on July 12, according to cruise tracking website CruiseMapper. It will return to Port Canaveral on Sunday.