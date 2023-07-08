Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Retail

Crocs sues rival Joybees over stolen trade secrets by former manager, intellectual property

Crocs claims former employee, Joybees CEO Kellen McCarvel, stole thousands of documents containing highly classified information

close
Callie Cox, eToro U.S. investment analyst, explains why retail investors are 'holding calm and steady' on 'Making Money.' video

Retail investors are thinking long-term: Callie Cox

Callie Cox, eToro U.S. investment analyst, explains why retail investors are 'holding calm and steady' on 'Making Money.'

Footwear makers Crocs and rival Joybees have filed competing claims against each other in a U.S. court, as the companies clash over corporate trade secrets, intellectual property and competition in the foam clog market.

Crocs sued Joybees in a federal court in Colorado on Thursday, expanding on a separate lawsuit that the Colorado-based company filed in 2021. Similarly, Joybees files same claims in the same court a day before.

Rows of hanging Crocs

Rows of hanging Crocs. Crocs and Joybees are fighting over trade secrets, unfair competition and stolen intellectual property.  (Cate Gillon/Getty Images / Getty Images)

In the new lawsuit, Crocs alleges that Joybees and their CEO Kellen McCarvel of stealing trade secrets and unfair competition

PETSMART SETTLES FOR NEARLY $1.5 MILLION IN CALIFORNIA OVERCHARGING LAWSUIT

The new complaint accuses McCarvel, who was a midlevel manager at Crocs, of stealing several thousand documents containing Crocs’s highly confidential and proprietary business information, as well as the contents of an entire Crocs email account.

Crocs alleges that McCarvel stole those documents and emails by downloading them onto a personal USB drive before leaving Crocs the next day. 

The complaint accuses McCarvel of using the stolen documents to build Crocs' rival shoe company, Joybees.

Crocs sign in front of store

A crocs sign hangs in front of their store at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets shopping mall on August 26, 2018 in Central Valley, New York.  (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images / Getty Images)

In its counterclaims, Joybees asserted that Crocs was trying to monopolize the market for "injection-molded clogs," in violation of U.S. and state antitrust law. 

Attorneys for Joybees accused Crocs of anticompetitive behavior and said "consumers have been deprived of the full benefits of competition," including "choice, quality, and innovation."

M&M'S MAKER MARS LOOKS TO DIVERSIFY, ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF HEALTHY FOOD MAKER KEVIN'S NATURAL FOODS

Joybees alleged Crocs was abusing its monopoly power through "exclusive and conditional dealings" that had cost the company more than $1.6 million in annual revenue.

Joybees also said it was seeking a declaration that its shoes had not violated Crocs' intellectual property protections. The company also denies all allegation against the CEO McCarvel for stealing Crocs' intellectual property.

Crocs said in a statement on Friday it will "protect and defend its intellectual property and proprietary information against third party theft and abuse."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Last year, Crocs reported revenue of $3.6 billion, and the company's website said it has sold more than 850 million pairs of shoes since 2002.

Reuters' contributed to this report.