‘Bachelor' host Chris Harrison’s Crest ads being reconsidered by company

"The Bachelor" host Chris Harrison may have lost another gig as Crest toothpaste's brand parent company, Procter & Gamble, is reconsidering using ads featuring the star.

Harrison, 49, has found himself at the center of controversy lately after appearing with "Bachelorette" alum Rachel Lindsay on Extra for an interview in which he defended current contestant Rachael Kirkconnell after photos resurfaced of her attending an "Old South" themed party at a plantation in 2018. Lindsay is the series' first Black female lead.

He's since announced a temporary departure from the massively popular television franchise and is continuing to see fallout following the incident.

“We are aware of the developments around Chris Harrison and his role as host of The Bachelor,” said a spokeswoman for P&G in a statement obtained by Ad Age. “We are in the process of gathering more information about these circumstances to determine our next steps."

The rep added: "We are deeply disappointed in his comments, which do not reflect our values.”

Harrison has starred in ads for the company before, notably having shared one on Twitter just under a year ago.

The ad features Harrison preparing the iconic "Bachelor" mansion for a romantic evening after sending a couple out on a date. He can be seen trimming rose bushes, preparing wine and preparing a jacuzzi after slipping on some Crest brand whitening strips.

"My job isn’t as easy as you might think… then again neither is love, but it always brings a smile!" he wrote alongside the clip. "Sponsored by @Crest 3DWhitestrips. #FallInLoveWithYourSmile #ad."

Reps for Harrison and Procter & Gamble did not immediately respond to Fox Business' request for comment.

In his initial interview, Harrison insisted that he was "not defending Rachael [Kirkconnell]" for attending such a party, but also estimated that "50 million people" attended such parties in 2018.

He also apologized in a public statement, in which he admitted to "speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism."