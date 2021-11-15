Cracker Barrel announces new initiative to fight hunger ahead of Thanksgiving

Cracker Barrel is going beyond its restaurants to feed America.

The restaurant chain announced the launch of a new charitable initiative focused on fighting hunger. It plans to target three specific areas that cause issues with keeping people fed across the country.

In a press release sent to Fox News, Cracker Barrel detailed the Cracker Barrel Food for Families initiative. The program will address food insecurity, support community needs and work to reduce food waste.

Jennifer Tate, Cracker Barrel senior vice president and chief marketing officer, said, "Food insecurity and hunger relief is a critical issue in America – one that has become even more evident and dire as a result of the pandemic. We must do our part to ensure that everyone has access to wholesome food. We look forward to partnering with Feeding America through our Cracker Barrel Food for Families program to help care for families who need it most."

Cracker Barrel's new initiative will team up with its existing foundation, along with Feeding America, and will target rural and underserved communities. It will also provide assistance in Middle Tennessee, where Cracker Barrel was first founded.

"Hunger is an issue that impacts every community in our country. The Feeding America network works hard every day to help people who may not know where they will find their next meal," said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. "We are grateful to Cracker Barrel and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation for joining our fight to end hunger and for helping to provide meals to children and families in need."