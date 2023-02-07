Cracker Barrel celebrates Valentine's Day with free food offer to 5 couples if they get engaged at restaurant

Cracker Barrel is getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit.

The Tennessee-based company is offering to bestow a year of free Cracker Barrel to a handful of couples as part of a Valentine’s Day contest.

Couples that choose to participate in the contest have to upload footage to Instagram showing one asking the other for their hand in marriage while in a Cracker Barrel restaurant, according to the company. The upload must take place between Feb. 10 and Feb. 16.

In addition to the clip of the question being popped, the pairs must "include a description in the post of why the submitter chose to propose at Cracker Barrel" and tag the company’s Instagram account. The hashtags #ISaidYesAtCrackerBarrel and #Contest must also be in the post.

A panel of judges is expected to pick five winning couples later in the month, according to the official rules posted in a document on Cracker Barrel’s website. The prizes for the contest have a retail value of approximately $2,000 per winner.

Cracker Barrel is also giving a complimentary Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or Biscuit Beignets to sweethearts who buy two of certain entrees while eating at a location for Valentine’s Day. That offer spans Feb. 10 to Feb. 14.

Thirty-eight percent of U.S. consumers in relationships have plans to eat out at a restaurant for dinner on Valentine’s Day, according to a recent LendingTree survey.