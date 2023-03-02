Gas stoves: CPSC asks for public input on health impact

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced Wednesday that it's seeking public input on chronic hazards associated with gas stoves.

The commission, which has asserted that it 'isn't coming for anyone's gas stoves,' approved the Federal Register notice of the Request For Information (RFI). This means it's requesting information from consumers, manufacturers, government and non-governmental organizations as well as researchers on chronic chemical hazards associated with the use of gas ranges, and proposed solutions.

However, the commission stressed that the RFI "does not constitute or propose any regulatory action or ban."

GAS STOVES: TRADE GROUP 'CONCERNED' OVER ENERGY DEPARTMENT'S PROPOSAL ON COOKING APPLIANCES

The commission "has been clear that there are no regulatory proceedings planned for gas stoves or range emissions," the CPSC said in a statement.

CPSC Chair Alexander Hoehn-Saric reiterated this sentiment saying that the RFI doesn't mean any regulatory action or ban has been proposed. However, Hoehn-Saric believes that the "chronic hazards that can arise from toxic emissions should be studied."

"That is what we are doing with this RFI," he continued. "I welcome the public’s input and data during the comment period."

Natural gas and propane stoves, according to the California Air Resources Board, can release harmful pollutants such as carbon monoxide and formaldehyde into the air, which can be toxic to people and pets.

Hoehn-Saric was forced to "set the record straight" that the agency is not eyeing a ban in January after Rich Trumka Jr., one of five commissioners of the CPSC, had suggested that an outright ban on new gas stoves was on the table amid growing concerns of indoor air pollutants.

Trumka walked back comments shortly following a media frenzy.

Still, Hoehn-Saric issued a separate statement saying that the "CPSC is looking for ways to reduce related indoor air quality hazards. But to be clear, I am not looking to ban gas stoves and the CPSC has no proceeding to do so."

"CPSC is researching gas emissions in stoves and exploring new ways to address health risks," he added.

The latest action is part of the commission's "product safety mission – learning about hazards and working to make products safer."

